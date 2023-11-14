Elimination of three occupiers by SOF’s snipers in Zaporizhzhia direction. VIDEO
Ukrainian Armed Forces snipers eliminated three occupants in the Zaporizhzhia direction.
According to Censor.NET, the soldiers posted a video of the shots on social media.
"Zaporizhzhia direction: snipers of the Special Forces destroy the enemy. The soldiers of the Special Forces showed footage of their masterful work, which increases the number of "good" Russians and updates the numbers in the daily reports," the commentary to the video reads.
