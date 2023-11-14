ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8427 visitors online
News Video War
10 430 7

Elimination of three occupiers by SOF’s snipers in Zaporizhzhia direction. VIDEO

Ukrainian Armed Forces snipers eliminated three occupants in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

According to Censor.NET, the soldiers posted a video of the shots on social media.

"Zaporizhzhia direction: snipers of the Special Forces destroy the enemy. The soldiers of the Special Forces showed footage of their masterful work, which increases the number of "good" Russians and updates the numbers in the daily reports," the commentary to the video reads.

Watch more: Combat work of crew of "HIMARS" anti-aircraft missile system near Novoprokopivka in Zaporizhzhia. VIDEO

Author: 

Zaporizka region (1291) sniper (160) SOF (284)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 