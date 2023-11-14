ENG
Occupier films remains of his "200th" and complains that his ammunition is damaged: "The magazine case is broken". VIDEO

A video has been published online in which the occupier films the remains of his "200th", which lie in the shell crater from the explosion.

According to Censor.NET, on the recording, alive invader complains about the broken ammunition he finds next to the shell crater.

"The magazine case is broken," he says.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

Watch more: Occupier complains about "HIMARS" strike and shows bodies of eliminated Russians: "F#cking disaster, how they destroyed us! It’s an ass". VIDEO

