Occupiers beat those who refused to go into battle with sticks: "That’s it! You’re already "200th", f#ck!". VIDEO

A video has been published online in which two occupiers are beaten with sticks by their colleagues.

According to Censor.NET, judging by the conversations in the video, the punished are accused of "taking fright" to go into battle under the influence of drugs. There were seven such deserters in the unit. Five of them are recorded digging a deep hole after being punished.

Warning: Profanity!

Russian Army (9512) beating (179) drugs (56) duck-out (52)
