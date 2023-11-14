Road to Avdiivka is littered with destroyed Russian armored vehicles. VIDEO
Burnt Russian armored vehicles rust between the settlements of Vodiane and Sieverne, where the occupiers are desperately breaking through to encircle Avdiivka. The equipment of the Russian invaders was destroyed by the fighters of the 53rd separate mechanized brigade named after Prince Volodymyr Monomakh.
The video shows about 20 units of various burned equipment by the occupiers, Censor.NET reports.
