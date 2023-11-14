On the air of the program of the Kremlin propagandist Vladimir Solovyov, one of the invited experts suggested "hit" in Romania. Such a call came from the Russian political scientist Dmitry Evstafyev. At the same time, the propagandist changed his mind about bombing Poland: in his opinion, Russia would still negotiate something with the Poles.

According to Censor.NET, the Russians said that the Romanians "obviously began to be insolent ." He called for "hit" at military bases that are located in Romania. According to him, through these bases there is a flow of military aid to Ukraine.

Earlier, Kremlin propagandist Vladimir Solovyov threatened to "strike in the face of the Europeans" and suggested "destroying" Poland with missile strikes.

