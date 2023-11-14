ENG
Russian prisoner about losses of occupiers in war: "Only a few people from Storm-Z survived". VIDEO

Anton Serebryakov, a captured mechanic-driver from the Storm-Z unit, is from Ulan-Ude. The occupier signed a contract with the Russian Armed Forces in February 2023. According to him, only a few people remained alive: they were eliminated by the soldiers of the Armed Forces during the offensive actions in the summer. From the second levy, there are already 54 occupiers – "two hundredths".

According to Censor.NET, the occupier was captured during an unsuccessful assault by Russian invaders a few days ago.

