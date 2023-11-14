Our artillerymen with HIMARS destroyed cluster of enemy trucks with ammunition. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 43rd Separate Artillery Brigade named after Hetman Taras Triasyl destroyed the Russian KamAZ 53501 Mustang and URAL 4320 with ammunition with HIMARS. Enemy equipment was discovered at the time of cargo manipulation. The artillerymen hit the trucks with a rocket from HIMARS.
According to Censor.NET, a video of a spectacular truck fire was posted by the Ukrainian military on social media.
