Soldiers of 40th Separate Artillery Brigade destroyed electronic warfare antenna station, Murom-M observation system and field warehouse of occupiers. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 40th Separate Artillery Brigade destroyed an electronic warfare antenna station, the Murom-M observation complex and the occupiers’ field petroleum depot during the day.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the destruction of enemy equipment was posted on social media.
