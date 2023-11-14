ENG
Soldiers of 40th Separate Artillery Brigade destroyed electronic warfare antenna station, Murom-M observation system and field warehouse of occupiers. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 40th Separate Artillery Brigade destroyed an electronic warfare antenna station, the Murom-M observation complex and the occupiers’ field petroleum depot during the day.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the destruction of enemy equipment was posted on social media.

