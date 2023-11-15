In Luhansk region, Russian tank rammed through three of its trucks. VIDEO
An enemy tank rammed through three of its trucks in the occupied part of the Luhansk region.
According to Censor.NET, fragments of video from the scene were published online. On the recording, the occupiers are trying to provide medical assistance to one of the invaders.
"In the Luhansk region, a Russian tank lost control and collided with three vehicles. Several occupiers were seriously injured, and the Ural truck was seriously damaged," the authors of the publication note in a comment.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password