Employees of Military Recruitment Centre and law enforcement officers harshly detained man for refusing to receive conscription notice in Odesa: SBI is investigating. VIDEO

The SBI employees opened criminal proceedings over the detention of a man in Odesa, who allegedly refused to receive a conscription notice.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SBI press service.

"On November 14, 2023, a number of Odesa Telegram channels distributed a video in which employees of the regional recruitment center, together with law enforcement officers, handcuffed a man and forcibly pushed him into a car for allegedly refusing to receive a conscription notice," the statement said.

Currently, an investigation into the incident has been launched, a set of urgent investigative actions has been carried out, witnesses have been questioned, as well as all participants in the events.

"Relevant videos and administrative materials were also seized," the SBI said.

Criminal proceedings have been opened on the fact of abuse of authority by military officials and law enforcement officers (Part 5 of Article 426-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, Part 2 of Article 365 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

