Occupier complains about inhospitality of Ukrainians: "Hit our "Uragan", f#ck it. All "200ths", f#ck. Nobody survived". VIDEO
Ukrainian soldiers destroyed the enemy’s Uragan MLRS and eliminated its crew.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the invader complaining about the inhospitality of Ukrainian soldiers and filming the destroyed MLRS was posted on social media.
"What a pain! We came to them in Ukraine with Uragan, and they killed the entire crew and destroyed the MLRS," the author of the publication notes with irony in a comment.
Warning: Profanity!
