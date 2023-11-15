Soldiers of 30th Mechanized Brigade destroyed enemy tank, cannon and "loaf (UAZ-ed.)" in Bakhmut’s direction. VIDEO

Fighters of the 30th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Prince Konstiantyn Ostrozhskyi destroyed a Russian T-72 tank in the Bakhmut direction. Also, the soldiers burned the enemy 152 mm gun D-20 and the "loaf (UAZ-ed.)".

According to Censor.NET, the defenders posted a video of their work online.

