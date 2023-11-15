ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6533 visitors online
News Video War
8 768 9

Soldiers of 93rd Mechanized Brigade repelled Russian counterattack south of Klishchiivka. VIDEO

In the Bakhmut direction, south of Klishchiivka, the occupiers tried to attack the positions of the 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade on an infantry fighting vehicle. After an unsuccessful counterattack, the Russians were forced to retreat to their previous positions.

A video with a fragment of the battle was shown by soldiers of the Kholodnyi Yar brigade, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: Soldiers of 93rd Brigade "Kholodnyi Yar" destroy enemy UAVs with help of Arrow-10 SAM. VIDEO

Author: 

Bakhmut (800) 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade (91) APC_ (303)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 