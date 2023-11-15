Soldiers of 93rd Mechanized Brigade repelled Russian counterattack south of Klishchiivka. VIDEO

In the Bakhmut direction, south of Klishchiivka, the occupiers tried to attack the positions of the 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade on an infantry fighting vehicle. After an unsuccessful counterattack, the Russians were forced to retreat to their previous positions.

A video with a fragment of the battle was shown by soldiers of the Kholodnyi Yar brigade, Censor.NET reports.

