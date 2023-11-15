HIMARS destroyed Russian Msta-S self-propelled howitzer along with crew near Avdiivka. VIDEO

The occupiers showed the place of arrival of a Ukrainian missile near Avdiivka, which destroyed the enemy’s 152-mm Msta-S self-propelled howitzer and its crew.

In the video, the Russian calls the place of arrival a "mass grave" and says that the Avdiivka Coke Plant is located nearby. Observers identified the site of the attack, which is 11 kilometers from Avdiivka, Censor.NET reports.

