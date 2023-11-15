HIMARS destroyed Russian Msta-S self-propelled howitzer along with crew near Avdiivka. VIDEO
The occupiers showed the place of arrival of a Ukrainian missile near Avdiivka, which destroyed the enemy’s 152-mm Msta-S self-propelled howitzer and its crew.
In the video, the Russian calls the place of arrival a "mass grave" and says that the Avdiivka Coke Plant is located nearby. Observers identified the site of the attack, which is 11 kilometers from Avdiivka, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password