HIMARS destroyed Russian Msta-S self-propelled howitzer along with crew near Avdiivka. VIDEO

The occupiers showed the place of arrival of a Ukrainian missile near Avdiivka, which destroyed the enemy’s 152-mm Msta-S self-propelled howitzer and its crew.

In the video, the Russian calls the place of arrival a "mass grave" and says that the Avdiivka Coke Plant is located nearby. Observers identified the site of the attack, which is 11 kilometers from Avdiivka, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: Fighters of 103rd Brigade of Military Defense Forces hit enemy "Msta-S" self-propelled gun and "Grad" multiple launch rocket system with drones. VIDEO

