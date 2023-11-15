Border guards destroyed nine units of occupiers’ equipment in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

Operators of the UAV of the State Border Guard Service in Kharkiv region destroyed 9 units of automotive equipment, including 2 armored fighting vehicles, 1 armored personnel carrier, 6 passenger cars, and also destroyed 3 occupiers’ shelters.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: Destruction of enemy field depot with TM-62 anti-tank mines. VIDEO