Border guards destroyed nine units of occupiers’ equipment in Kharkiv region. VIDEO
Operators of the UAV of the State Border Guard Service in Kharkiv region destroyed 9 units of automotive equipment, including 2 armored fighting vehicles, 1 armored personnel carrier, 6 passenger cars, and also destroyed 3 occupiers’ shelters.
This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.
