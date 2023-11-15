We must remember everyone in Ukraine: Russia is still capable of bringing evil, defense is main priority - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address to the citizens of Ukraine at the end of the 630th day of the war with Russia.

The corresponding video was published by the presidential press service, Censor.NET reports.

"It was a difficult day. At night, there was a Russian missile attack on Selydove in the Donetsk region. They hit residential buildings. Four missiles. There are victims. There are probably people under the rubble. The whole day the dismantling of debris continues. All the wounded were provided with the necessary assistance. More than 20 houses were destroyed.



Another Russian strike was in the Zaporizhzhia region, also a missile attack. Among the dead were rescue workers. They arrived at the scene after the first hit, began to help. And then there was a second strike. My condolences to all those whose relatives and friends have been killed by Russian terror.

We must remember everyone in Ukraine, and especially those who have stopped noticing the war, because all their attention is paid to politics: Russia is still capable of bringing evil. No one can close their eyes. We have to fight. We have to make our defense a top priority.. And we must add more strength to our state every day," Zelenskyy said.

