Cameron, new head of British Foreign Ministry, arrived in Ukraine: with Zelenskyy, they discussed weapons for front and strengthening air defense. VIDEO
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with British Foreign Secretary David Cameron.
The Head of State announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
"David Cameron, Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs and Development, made his first working visit to Ukraine in his new position.
A good meeting. Weapons for the frontline, strengthening of air defense, protecting our people, and critical infrastructure. I am grateful to the UK for its support!" Zelenskyy said.
