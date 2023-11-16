ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6533 visitors online
News Video War
3 334 13

Cameron, new head of British Foreign Ministry, arrived in Ukraine: with Zelenskyy, they discussed weapons for front and strengthening air defense. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with British Foreign Secretary David Cameron.

The Head of State announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"David Cameron, Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs and Development, made his first working visit to Ukraine in his new position.

A good meeting. Weapons for the frontline, strengthening of air defense, protecting our people, and critical infrastructure. I am grateful to the UK for its support!" Zelenskyy said.

Read on Censor.NET: Blinken and new British Foreign Secretary Cameron discussed assistance to Ukraine in war against Russia

Author: 

Zelenskyi (6874) Cameron (58)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 