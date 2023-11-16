Elimination of enemy armored group during attempt to storm Ukrainian positions. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 14th Mechanized Brigade named after Prince Roman the Great eliminated an enemy armored group that was trying to storm Ukrainian positions.

According to Censor.NET, the battle between Ukrainian soldiers and the occupiers was filmed by a drone. The recording shows that the invaders tried to carry out assault operations with the support of a tank and two infantry fighting vehicles.

"Due to the work of aerial reconnaissance, enemy armored vehicles were detected at the entrance to our positions. At the beginning of the assault, the first infantry fighting vehicle was immediately hit by a well-aimed shot from the Javelin ATGM (anti-tank guided missile). The second, trying to take a shortcut, is blown up by an anti-tank mine. The crew of the Russian tank, realizing that the offensive had been disrupted, tried to leave the battlefield, but was also destroyed by a jewelry shot from our fighters from the Javelin ATGM," the author of the publication notes in a comment.

