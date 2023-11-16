Result of UAV hitting military unit near Volgograd, Russia: "It smells like something nasty". VIDEO
Videos have been published online showing the result of a fire in a military unit of the Russian army near Volgograd.
According to Censor.NET, the video shows that some of the buildings burned down or burned inside. In addition, the footage shows the remains of armored vehicles.
Recall that according to Russian media, at one in the morning, the territory of military unit 57229/51 was attacked by a drone. It exploded, and a fire broke out.
This military unit is a large arsenal of complex ammunition storage.
As a result of the explosion, a small arms depot burned down. 630 people were evacuated, including 379 servicemen, 251 civilians and 3 children.
