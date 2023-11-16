Fighters took the occupiers by surprise in barracks in occupied Zaporizhzhia: "We have "two hundredths" and "three hundredths"! They immediately started shouting!". VIDEO

In the Zaporizhzhia region, a group of Ukrainian soldiers surprised the Caucasian occupiers and shot them dead.

According to Censor.NET, a video has been posted online showing the occupiers trying to provide medical care to their wounded. According to the video, the occupiers are from the Caucasus.

"In the Zaporizhzhia region, a detachment of Ukrainian soldiers broke into the midst of the Russian occupation and killed those who were in it. Many were in their 200s and 300s. The video from the barracks was posted by the Russians themselves. Some Caucasians fell under the scuffle," the author of the publication notes in a comment.

