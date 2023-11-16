Kharkiv, Donetsk region and Zaporizhzhia need more air defense systems, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address to the citizens of Ukraine at the end of the 631st day of the war with Russia.

The corresponding video was published by the presidential press service, Censor.NET reports.

"The geography of our cooperation for the sake of an air shield for Ukraine is very wide. Not everything can be told publicly now. But what is absolutely certain is that Ukraine is constantly getting stronger. The capabilities of our air defense are increasing.

Of course, this is not one hundred percent protection. A lot of work ahead. Cities like Kharkiv, regions like Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia need more systems, more security. All our diplomats, our entire state have this task," Zelenskyy said

