Field stockpile of enemy anti-tank mines flew into air from explosion. VIDEO

In the South, border guards-aerial reconnaissance discovered a camouflaged field depot of anti-tank mines of the Russians. Together with fellow artillerymen, our defenders destroyed the enemy formation.

As Censor.NET reports, the video of the destruction of the anti-tank mines of the occupiers was published on the Telegram channel of the State Border Guard Service.

