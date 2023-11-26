Ukrainian defenders tracked down and attacked Russian Grad MLRS that was shelling Kherson. VIDEO
A Perun attack drone company of the 79th separate airborne assault brigade destroyed a Russian Grad MLRS near the village of Radensk, in the temporarily occupied part of Kherson region.
According to Censor.NET, this multiple rocket launcher system systematically shelled civilian objects in Kherson.
