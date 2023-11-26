ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5037 visitors online
News Video War
11 519 13

Ukrainian defenders tracked down and attacked Russian Grad MLRS that was shelling Kherson. VIDEO

A Perun attack drone company of the 79th separate airborne assault brigade destroyed a Russian Grad MLRS near the village of Radensk, in the temporarily occupied part of Kherson region.

According to Censor.NET, this multiple rocket launcher system systematically shelled civilian objects in Kherson.

Watch more: Fighters of 92nd SAB hit four tanks and D-30 howitzer of occupiers. VIDEO

Author: 

Kherson (1127) 79th Separate Airmobile Brigade (105) MRL (118)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 