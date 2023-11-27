Products intended for warriors were sold in shops and restaurants of Kyiv region. Officials of military unit exposed - SBI. VIDEO

SBI officers jointly with the SSU exposed officials of one of the military unit in Kyiv region on fraudulent transactions with food for their personnel worth millions of hryvnyas.

As noted, the fraud was carried out under martial law.

The organised group consisted of servicemen and employees of the military unit who colluded with private entrepreneurs and sold some of the food intended for soldiers in shops, restaurants and markets. They took at least 30 per cent of the food from the warehouse, thus reducing the daily food allowance for the military.

The "leftover" products were also used in another scheme. A representative of a military unit, in collusion with a private enterprise, issued "empty" invoices for the supply of products worth millions of hryvnias that were not actually delivered. And on paper, products that were not issued to the soldiers before their sale were taken into account.

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine was misled into making full payments for food by the fraudster's forged financial documents. At the same time, the offenders misappropriated the cash.

Currently, evidence of misappropriation of at least UAH 5 million has been obtained.

Officials of the military unit and one of the businessmen were served suspicion notices on charges of misappropriation of property by abuse of the official position and misappropriation of military property by fraud or abuse of official position (Article 27(5), Article 191(5), Article 410(4) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanction of the articles provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 15 years with confiscation of property. During the authorised searches, significant amounts of cash were seized from the defendants.

Procedural management is carried out by the Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the field of defense of the Central region.