Drug-addicted occupier slowly walks along field road under fire, and then shoots himself in arm with machine gun. VIDEO

Ukrainian aerial reconnaissance filmed a strange occupier who came into view of a UAV camera.

According to Censor.NET, in the recording, the invader slowly walks along the field road, despite the shelling, and then shoots himself in the arm with his machine gun. When the dropped munition fell and exploded next to the occupier, he stopped, and then came closer to the site of the explosion and looked at it for a long time. The authors of the video assume that the invader is most likely under the influence of drugs.

"Avdiivka direction. The salt troops of the Russian Federation, or another proof that they are zombies, not people. All cut up from the explosion, he shot himself in the arm and does not understand where it is and WHAT it is...", - the commentary to the video reads.

