MLRS HIMARS in one shot destroys the enemy self-propelled gun 2S5 "Hyacinth-S" in the Luhansk region. VIDEO

The operators of the 3rd SSO Regiment detected the position of the enemy’s 2C5 Hyacinth-S self-propelled artillery system in Luhansk region and adjusted the fire of the HIMARS crew, which destroyed the enemy unit with one shot.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful work of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

"Aerial reconnaissance of the 3rd separate regiment of the Special Forces near the village of Verkhnya Duvanka, Luhansk region, detected and adjusted the fire of rocket artillery from HIMARS/M270 MLRS at the enemy position of the 152-mm self-propelled artillery system 2C5 Hyacinth-S," the video commentary reads.

