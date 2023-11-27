Storm in Sochi, Russia: waves flood and destroy houses, wash away railroad and beach infrastructure. VIDEO
In Sochi, Russia, a storm destroys coastal infrastructure, washes away railroad tracks, and floods streets and homes.
According to Censor.NET, videos of the huge waves and the destruction caused are published on the Russian Internet segment.
The footage shows waves reaching coastal hotels and flooding at least the first floors, a three-story building's foundation failing and its walls falling down, cracking, the embankment of railroad tracks washed away in many places and the rails collapsed or are hanging in the air.
