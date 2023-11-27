ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5164 visitors online
News Video
23 820 46

Storm in Sochi, Russia: waves flood and destroy houses, wash away railroad and beach infrastructure. VIDEO

In Sochi, Russia, a storm destroys coastal infrastructure, washes away railroad tracks, and floods streets and homes.

According to Censor.NET, videos of the huge waves and the destruction caused are published on the Russian Internet segment.

The footage shows waves reaching coastal hotels and flooding at least the first floors, a three-story building's foundation failing and its walls falling down, cracking, the embankment of railroad tracks washed away in many places and the rails collapsed or are hanging in the air.

Watch more: Erdogan went to meet Putin in Sochi. VIDEO

Author: 

Sochi (15) storm (3) destruction (87)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 