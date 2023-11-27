ENG
Border guards found and destroyed Russian observation post and dugout. VIDEO

In the Kupiansk region, border guards and aerial reconnaissance men of the Steel Frontier Brigade of the Guard of the Offensive discovered and hit a Russian observation post and a dugout with precision drone attacks.

According to Censor.NET, the video of the destruction of the observation post and the Russians' dugout was published on the State Border Guard Service's Telegram channel.

