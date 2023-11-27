Soldiers of 63rd SMB destroy 4 Russian "loaves" and 7 occupiers in Lyman direction. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 63rd Separate Mechanised Brigade destroyed four enemy UAZs in the Lyman direction
According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian kamikaze drones destroyed Russian cars.
In addition, a company of unmanned aerial vehicles of the 63rd Brigade eliminated seven occupants in this area.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password