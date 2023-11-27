ENG
Soldiers of 63rd SMB destroy 4 Russian "loaves" and 7 occupiers in Lyman direction. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 63rd Separate Mechanised Brigade destroyed four enemy UAZs in the Lyman direction

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian kamikaze drones destroyed Russian cars.

In addition, a company of unmanned aerial vehicles of the 63rd Brigade eliminated seven occupants in this area.

