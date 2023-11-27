Soldiers of 14th Mechanized Brigade destroyed three Russian tanks that were storming Ukrainian positions. VIDEO

In one of the areas of the front in the east, soldiers of the Volyn brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed three tanks of the occupiers who moved to storm Ukrainian positions.

This was reported by the press service of the 14th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Prince Roman the Great, Censor.NET reports.

The published footage shows heavy equipment taking turns trying to approach the positions of Ukrainian defenders. The soldiers of the brigade destroy the heavy equipment of the Russians with extremely accurate artillery shots, and it explodes.

