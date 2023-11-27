Five people died, 19 people were injured due to bad weather in Odessa region, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address to the citizens of Ukraine at the end of the 642nd day of the war with the Russian Federation.

Censor.NET reports.

"In the morning, I receive reports on the situation in our regions where there are consequences of bad weather. Almost 1500 settlements in 17 regions were de-energized. Power engineers are working everywhere to restore supplies. As soon as this is possible, every city, every village will receive electricity. Currently, hundreds of people and hundreds of units of equipment are working around the clock only on the part of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine. The National Police, the National Guard, and utilities are involved.

I am grateful to everyone in the regions through the regional and local authorities who promptly joined in helping people and is yielding results. In every community, it is now important to do our best so that we do not lose our lives due to bad weather.

Unfortunately, as of now, there are casualties. Most of them are in the Odesa region, five people. My condolences to family and loved ones. At least 19 people were injured. Everyone was provided with the necessary assistance.

Both at the state and regional levels, operational headquarters will work until the normal situation resumes. At the moment, the epicenter of the cyclone is moving to the northern regions - everywhere they are ready to help. There were also reports of helping drivers on blocked roads. Thank you, in particular, to the volunteers who support people in our communities. It is very important now to take care of those who live alone, who are already in old age," Zelenskyy said.

