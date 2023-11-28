ENG
Enemy self-propelled gun 2S3 "Acacia" takes off into the air after hitting an artillery charge. VIDEO

Ukrainian troops destroyed an enemy 2C3 Acacia self-propelled artillery system in the southern sector.

According to Censor.NET, the fighters posted a video of the successful attack on social media.

"The operators of the 73rd Marine Centre of the Special Forces in the southern operational direction detected and identified a camouflaged enemy self-propelled artillery system 2C3 Acacia," the commentary to the video reads.

