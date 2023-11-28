71-year-old man, who was wounded as result of shelling of Kherson by Russian army, died in hospital. VIDEO

A man who was wounded in the shelling of the Dniprovsky district of Kherson died in hospital.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.

At night, the racists attacked the home of an elderly couple. The occupiers hit the bedroom where the husband and wife were sleeping.

A 71-year-old man was wounded as a result of the shelling. He was taken to the hospital with an explosive injury, leg wound, and bone fractures.

However, the head of the region later said that the man died in hospital. His heart stopped at around 07:45 am.

