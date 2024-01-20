Feat of cyborgs proved that Ukrainians cannot be broken - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

The defence of Donetsk airport, which lasted 242 days, proved to the world what Ukrainians are capable of.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

242 days of defense of Donetsk airport. 242 days of resilience and bravery of our defenders. The feat of the cyborgs proved that Ukrainians cannot be broken. The world could already see what Ukrainians are capable of. We remember everyone who fights for the sake of the state!" he said.

As previously reported, the defence of Donetsk airport lasted 242 days: from 26 May 2014 to 22 January 2015.

On 26 May, Russian mercenaries and Chechen fighters seized the buildings of Donetsk airport. At the same time, Ukrainian defenders struck at the terrorists' positions and took control of the Donetsk airport. During the occupation of Donetsk, Ukrainian soldiers defended the airport.

In January 2015, the bloodiest and fiercest fighting continued. On 13 January, the control tower collapsed as a result of constant massive tank and artillery shelling by militants. Later, fighting continued for the floors of the new terminal. On 18-20 January, the Ukrainian military held the ground floor, while the basement and upper floors were controlled by the occupiers. Taking advantage of the ceasefire to evacuate their dead and wounded, Russian mercenaries mined the building's ceilings and blew them up. These days, as a result of the terminal bombing, 58 "cyborg" defenders who defended this foothold to the last drop of blood were killed. In total, according to official figures, about 100 soldiers died defending Donetsk airport.

On 20 January 2015, Russian mercenaries blew up the new terminal of Donetsk airport. After that, the military leadership decided to withdraw Ukrainian soldiers, and on 22 January, the last defenders left the destroyed terminal.

The defenders of Donetsk airport are officially honored on 20 January.