Since beginning of year, SSU special forces have already liquidated 296 occupiers. VIDEO
Since the beginning of the year, the SBU Special Forces eliminated 296 occupants, destroyed 19 tanks, 33 armored personnel carriers, 22 artillery systems, 3 MLRS, 5 air defense systems, and 6 electronic warfare systems. In addition, the servicemen neutralized 127 UAVs, 85 vehicles, 96 firing positions and fortifications, ammunition depots, and 1 fuel and lubricants depot.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SSU.
Forgot your password or login? Restore password