Since the beginning of the year, the SBU Special Forces eliminated 296 occupants, destroyed 19 tanks, 33 armored personnel carriers, 22 artillery systems, 3 MLRS, 5 air defense systems, and 6 electronic warfare systems. In addition, the servicemen neutralized 127 UAVs, 85 vehicles, 96 firing positions and fortifications, ammunition depots, and 1 fuel and lubricants depot.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SSU.

See more: Agent of GRU of Russian Federation who guided Russian S-300s to positions of AFU near Vuhledar was detained - SSU. PHOTO