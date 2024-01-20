Preparing international events to support Ukraine and revive international law - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

On the evening of 20 January 2024, the President of Ukraine delivered a traditional video address to Ukrainians in a video format.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the Ukrainian president.

Zelenskyy said: "I am already holding meetings about the next week - our international events that we are planning. This also applies to relations with partners in Europe, in the European Union. We will add more activity.

This also applies to security guarantees for Ukraine. We are preparing new agreements with our partners - strong bilateral agreements. January and February should bring relevant results. We already see specific dates when new and strong documents can be signed.

With the entire architecture of security guarantees - the new architecture - we are actually bringing the system of international law back to life, reanimating it. And when justice is restored to Ukraine, when our security is restored, it will work for others in the world.

Glory to all those whose courage and efficiency are becoming the strength of Ukraine - the common strength of our people! Glory to Ukraine!"

