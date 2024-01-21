ENG
Ukrainian defenders eliminated seven occupiers with help of drops and cluster munitions. VIDEO

Aerial reconnaissance men and artillerymen of the 204th Battalion of the 241st Kyiv Territorial Defence Brigade hit enemy personnel with drops and cluster munitions.

According to Censor.NET, the relevant video was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 376,030 people (+760 per day), 6,181 tanks, 8,875 artillery systems, 11,466 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Russian Army (8962) liquidation (2355) Ukrainian Armed Forces (2884)
