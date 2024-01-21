Ukrainian defenders eliminated seven occupiers with help of drops and cluster munitions. VIDEO
Aerial reconnaissance men and artillerymen of the 204th Battalion of the 241st Kyiv Territorial Defence Brigade hit enemy personnel with drops and cluster munitions.
According to Censor.NET, the relevant video was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel.
