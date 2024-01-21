Zelenskyy on war fatigue: You can afford to be tired in evening, but in morning you will have to defend state. VIDEO

We cannot afford to be tired of the war. If we get tired, we will lose what we have.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with 4 News, Censor.NET reports.

"We cannot afford to be tired of the war, otherwise it will turn out that someone is defending the state, and I'm not just talking about the frontline, these are people who work, who have businesses, who pay taxes, and you can get tired of doing this under rockets, but people continue. This is all-important, we have no right to get tired of it because we will lose everything we have," Zelenskyy said.

He drew an analogy with a person being tired after working in the evening, but in the morning everyone goes to work again.

"We can afford to be tired in the evening, but in the morning we will have to defend the state and fight if we want to preserve it," the head of state added.