ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9030 visitors online
News Video War
25 024 109

Kamikaze drone catches up with occupier who is running away from certain death. VIDEO

The Ukrainian kamikaze drone caught up with the occupier, who was running away from the drone and wound circles around the damaged armoured vehicle.

According to Censor.NET, a video of a successful attack by Ukrainian drone operators was posted on social media.

Watch more: Moment of liquidation of Russian invader in field near Avdiivka. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (8962) liquidation (2355) drones (2324)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 