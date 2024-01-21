Kamikaze drone catches up with occupier who is running away from certain death. VIDEO
The Ukrainian kamikaze drone caught up with the occupier, who was running away from the drone and wound circles around the damaged armoured vehicle.
According to Censor.NET, a video of a successful attack by Ukrainian drone operators was posted on social media.
