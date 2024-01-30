Occupied Makiivka, which has been "pounded by Ukrainian Armed Forces for ten years" and Avdiivka, which has been "liberated from Nazis" by Russian army for two years. VIDEO

A Ukrainian drone operator captured the views of ten years of occupied Makiivka and the ruins of Avdiivka, which has been under massive attack by the occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

According to Censor.NET, a drone video shows that Makiivka, which has been "battered by the Ukrainian army for ten years", is in a much better condition than Avdiivka, which the occupiers have been "liberating from the Nazis" since the start of the full-scale war in February 2012.

