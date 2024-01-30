Soldiers of 47th SMB destroyed position of enemy mortar launchers from which occupiers were firing. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade destroyed the position of enemy mortar launchers from which the Russian invaders were firing. As a result of the attack, Ukrainian soldiers eliminated the occupiers, their crew and the BC.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful work of our soldiers was posted on social media.
