Ukrainian snipers destroy group of three Russian reconnaissance men in Kherson direction. VIDEO

Ukrainian snipers of the 73rd Maritime Centre of the Special Forces discovered and destroyed a group of Russian reconnaissance men during night surveillance in the Kherson sector. It is noted that fire was opened on the group, killing three occupants.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Command of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Our operators conduct constant surveillance in their area of responsibility and destroy all targets that come into their sights," the SOF added.

liquidation (2355) sniper (154) SOF (276) Khersonska region (2054)
