Operator of attack drone flew FPV drone under armour of enemy vehicles where occupier was hiding. VIDEO

The operator of the Perun unit of the 42nd Separate Mechanised Brigade masterfully flew an FPV drone under the armour of enemy vehicles, where the Russian occupier was seeking rescue.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel.

