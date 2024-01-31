Launch of American AGM-88 HARM anti-radar missile by Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter. VIDEO

A video recording of a fragment of the combat work of a Ukrainian MiG-29 pilot, which shows the launch of an American AGM-88 HARM anti-radar missile, has been published online.

According to Censor.NET, the missile was launched from the starboard side. The recording clearly shows an inversion trail along the flight path of the AGM-88 HARM.

Read also on Censor.NET: Ukraine to receive GLSDB long-range precision bombs, but delivery dates will not be disclosed for security reasons - Pentagon