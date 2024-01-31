Bodies of liquidated occupants who tried to storm Ukrainian positions in south. VIDEO
Ukrainian soldiers destroyed an assault group of occupants who tried to attack Ukrainian positions in the southern direction.
According to Censor.NET, a video recording of the drone capturing the outcome of the battle was posted on social media. The video shows the bodies of at least eight invaders.
