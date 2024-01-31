ENG
Bodies of liquidated occupants who tried to storm Ukrainian positions in south. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers destroyed an assault group of occupants who tried to attack Ukrainian positions in the southern direction.

According to Censor.NET, a video recording of the drone capturing the outcome of the battle was posted on social media. The video shows the bodies of at least eight invaders.

Watch more: Russian prisoner of war about occupiers’ losses in war: "There are many of our dead lying there, no one takes them away, there are just bones, skulls". VIDEO

