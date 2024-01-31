ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11211 visitors online
News Video War
6 289 4

Ukrainian defence forces destroy two "Grads" from which Russians shelled right bank of Kherson region. VIDEO

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian defence forces destroyed two BM-21 multiple rocket launchers on the left bank of the Dnipro River.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of Ukraine`s Southern Defence Forces.

Watch more: Bodies of liquidated occupants who tried to storm Ukrainian positions in south. VIDEO

Author: 

elimination (4985) MRL (118) Khersonska region (2054)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 