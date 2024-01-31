Ukrainian defence forces destroy two "Grads" from which Russians shelled right bank of Kherson region. VIDEO
Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian defence forces destroyed two BM-21 multiple rocket launchers on the left bank of the Dnipro River.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of Ukraine`s Southern Defence Forces.
