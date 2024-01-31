Unique special operation of border guards on left bank of Kherson region in summer 2023. VIDEO

In the summer of 2023, Ukrainian border guards conducted a unique special operation on the occupied left bank of the Kherson region.

In July 2023, British intelligence claimed that a small group of soldiers was trying to gain a foothold on the left bank of the Dnipro River under the eastern span of the Antonivskyi Bridge in the Kherson region. The Russians were unable to drive them out.

Russian propagandists reported that about 70 Ukrainian special forces were allegedly entrenched under the bridge. In fact, about a dozen soldiers of a combined unit were holding the defence there.

Border guard "Loki" said that the positions under the Antonivskyi bridge opened the road to occupied Oleshky, so they were held and still are.

At the end of June, a group of border guards from the Kherson detachment 'Control' was tasked with clearing the territory of the 'Nairi' hotel and restaurant complex.

The soldiers managed to get to the left bank of the Dnipro River. The six Kontrol stormtroopers stayed in Nairi for about a day. During this time, they managed to partially clear the territory and draw away the occupiers' reserves. The border guards managed to capture the Russian invaders.