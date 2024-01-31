Ukrainian tank fires at close range at house in Avdiivka, where occupiers are holed up. VIDEO
The Ukrainian military brought in tanks to eliminate the occupiers who had entered the streets of Avdiivka. The Russian occupiers tried to hide in houses on Sportyvna Street. In order to eliminate them, a Ukrainian tank had to open fire at close range near the houses with the Russians.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Telegram channel Military Courier.
