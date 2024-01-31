ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11211 visitors online
News Video Russian aggression against Ukraine War
16 735 49

I am grateful to everyone who contributed to clearing Crimea of evil spirits - Oleshchuk commented on explosions at Belbek airfield. VIDEO

On 31 January 2024, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a missile attack on the Belbek military airfield near Sevastopol in occupied Crimea.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported in a telegram by the Commander of the Air Force Mykola Oleshchuk.

He noted: " Do you know that the Air Force of Ukraine has the 204th Sevastopol Tactical Aviation Brigade? So, its regular base is the Belbek airfield! Ukrainian aviators will definitely return home to their home airfield. In the meantime, I thank everyone who contributed to the cleansing of Crimea from the Russian presence!"

Read more: We will continue to destroy Russian logistics in Crimea - Budanov

Oleshchuk also released footage of the fire that started as a result of the strike

Author: 

Crimea (2197) aerodrome (140) Oleschuk (79)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 