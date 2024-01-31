Russians strike with missiles and drones every day, but we are preserving power grid and strengthening air defence, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the strengthening of the protection of energy facilities amid daily shelling by Russia.

The head of state said this in a video message, Censor.NET reports.

"Every night, every day, there are new Russian terrorist attacks: missiles and drones. We shoot down a significant part of them. So far, there have been many hits. But it's already 31 January. The energy situation is fundamentally different from last winter. The system has been preserved. We provide Ukrainians with energy. We ensure and constantly strengthen the protection of energy facilities.

We are strengthening our air shield. There is still a long way to go this winter, and there will be Russian terrorist attacks, and the Russians will try to break our defences. We are aware of the threat. And we are grateful to everyone who defends the state, who is on combat duty every night and every day. The Ukrainian Air Force, all our anti-aircraft gunners, mobile firing groups, every air defence unit and every soldier in the Defence Forces," Zelenskyy said.